Next CM Sindh and Mayor Karachi from PTI, predicts Haleem Adil

Karachi: Senior Acting President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapters and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has predicted that the next chief minister of the province and mayor of Karachi would be from his party.

Addressing a convention of PTI workers in Malir in connection with the coming Youm e Tasees of PTI, he said the journey of change has already begun in Karachi. He said this change would also be seen in the coming local bodies’ elections. He said we will get the people of Malir rid of Zardari gang. He said like whole Sindh, Malir is also destroyed by the PPP, but now a change would also come in Malir.

Haleem Adil said on April 28, the Youm e Tasees (founding day) of the PTI would be celebrated in Karachi. He said the PTI workers should participate in the events of this day with zeal and fervor. He said 22 years ago a struggle was started and as its result today Imran Khan is the prime minister of Pakistan.

The Acting Provincial President of PTI Sindh said that from Punjab Nawaz Sharif mafia has already been eliminated and from Sindh the Zardari mafia would be eliminated soon.

He said in Sindh the people who have looted masses would be made accountable. He said in Punjab Hamza would also be sent to jail. He said both these parties have looted people. He said in Sindh there are no proper education and healthcare facilities.

Haleem Adil said there is no inner competition in our party. We all are united, holding the flag of Imran Khan high in our hands. He said there are no differences amongst party workers.

He said a change in Sindh is now not far away. He said the next chief minister of Sindh would be from the PTI. He said the PTI would win the coming local bodies’ elections and got elected its mayor from megacity Karachi. He said the workers should keep unity in their ranks and files. He said we will expose all corrupt mafias that have meted out cruelties to Sindh.

Haleem Adil said during last 10 years the Sindh government was given Rs5000 billion. He said of these funds Rs957billion went in the pockets of corrupt ministers.

He said in two years record corruption was made in Sindh. He said as per a report of the auditor general of Pakistan from year 2016 to 2018 bungling of Rs464billion was unearthed in Sindh. He said the corrupt people also looted the money of zakat.

He said we will ensure that all this looted money is recovered and given back to the poor people.

He said he would continue to speak the truth in Sindh assembly, though the rulers are not happy with it. He said we have got the confidence of our captain and we will continue to speak truth.

During program PTI leader Dr. Masror Sial, Haji Muzafar Shujrah, Sardar Qadir Bux Gabol, Aijaz Sawati, Hanif Bangsh, Naeem Adil Sheikh, Bhashani Shah, Taous Khan and others were also present.—INP