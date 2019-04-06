Nicaragua releases 50 prisoners to house arrest

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua on Friday released another 50 people jailed for protesting against President Daniel Ortega’s government, bringing the number freed since late February to about 200 in a unilateral action separate from a broader deal covering hundreds considered political prisoners.

However charges were not dropped against the demonstrators, who were accused of “disrupting the public order and attacking the peace in Nicaragua.” Instead they were for the most part transferred to a form of house arrest, short of the unrestricted freedom that the opposition has demanded.

Opponents of Ortega have said more than 640 people were being held for political reasons, jailed in protests that broke out a year ago against the government. Ortega officials say the actual number is far smaller.

Documents signed in recent talks between the government and the Civic Alliance opposition coalition call for the International Red Cross to propose an updated list of prisoners who should be freed by mid-May

Friday’s released caught both the Red Cross and the opposition by surprise.

The Red Cross “is not involved in the liberation … announced today,” said Alberto Cabezas, a Mexico-based spokesman for the organization.

Azahalea Solis, a leader of the Civic Alliance and negotiator at the talks, said only on Thursday had her group received a “reconciled” list of people considered political prisoners.

“We were not advised” about Friday’s releases, Solis said. “We had agreed to implement the exit of the prisoners according to what was agreed with the government and the Red Cross.”

She added that the unexpected releases create confusion because “now we will have to review all the lists again.”

According to a list provided by the Interior Ministry, those freed include students, farmworkers and professionals arrested for taking part in the protests, which erupted last April over a social security reform and broadened to demand Ortega leave office. They were released to families in the capital, Managua, and other cities.

The ministry did not specify whether all 50 were among those deemed political prisoners by the opposition.

Solis said not all of those released were under house arrest, and some had different legal status and some left jail “without documents.”

The releases came two days after the conclusion of negotiations between the government and the opposition where Ortega’s representatives committed to “complete” release by mid-May of protesters, some of whom have been behind bars for nearly a year. The government also agreed to the nullification of trials, convictions and outstanding arrest warrants.

The Civic Alliance has said that 779 people were arrested due to the protests, while a truth commission formed by the government says there were 261.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, at least 325 people died in the unrest, 2,000 more were wounded and at least 52,000 fled the country for exile.