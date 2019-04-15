No truth to reports of change in federal cabinet: Fawad

The information minister tweeted, “There is no truth behind the reports of changes in posts of federal ministers. To change ministers is the prime minister’s discretionary right and the media should play a responsible role on this subject.”

حکومتی وزراء کے قلمدان تبدیل کئے جانے کے حوالے سے خبروں میں کوئ صداقت نہیں، وزراء کی تبدیلی وزیر اعظم کا صوابدیدی اختیار ہے میڈیا اس ضمن میں ذمہ داری کا مظاہرہ کرے۔ اس وقت پاکستان اہم مرحلے سے گزر رہا ہے اور اس نوعیت کی قیاس آرائیوں سے ہیجان جنم لیتا ہے، جو ملک کے مفاد میں نہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 15, 2019

Chaudhry said that the prime minister had sent a message that reports about changes in the ministries were incorrect.