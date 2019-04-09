Non-bailable arrest warrants of suspects issued in Ali Raza Abidi’s murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorist court in Karachi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants of suspects in Ali Raza Abidi murder case.

As per detail garnered the court, on Tuesday, has issued non-bailable arrest warrants of suspects, Hasnain, Ghulam Mustafa and Bilal.

According to the police, the suspects were paid Rs 800,000 for murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Ali Raza Abidi.

The motorcycle used in murder was then torched.

Court ordered police to arrest the suspects and produce them on next hearing.

Ali Raza Abidi was murdered on 25th of December near his residence.