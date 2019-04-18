Noted linguist Jameel Jalibi passes away

KARACHI: Former Vice-Chancellor at the University of Karachi and noted linguist, Muhammad Jameel Khan on Thursday died aged 90 in Karachi.

He was a well-known noted critic, linguist, writer and scholar of Urdu literature and linguistics.

He was battling against long-held sickness while breathing his last.

Jameel’s funeral prayers will be offered after Asr prayers at Masjid Abu Bakar located in Phase 2 of Defence Housing Authority (D.H.A.).

Jameel Jalibi was born on 12 June 1929 in a Yusufzai family of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. He received a Master of Arts degree, Bachelor of Laws degree and a PhD from Sindh University. Jameel then worked for the Income Tax Department of Pakistan until his retirement.

In 1983, he became Vice-chancellor of Karachi University, where he served until 1987. Then he joined the Muqtadara Quami Zaban (National Language Authority) as its Chairman.

He used to associate with Karrar Hussain, Sabzwari, Jalib Dehlvi and Ghayur Ahmed Ramzi. From 1950-54, he served as co-editor of an Urdu monthly by the name of Saqi and wrote a monthly column Baatein.

He also started a quarterly magazine by the name of Naya Daur.

Jameel Jalibi’s famous publications include Pakistani Culture, Tanqeed aur Tajarba (Criticism and Experience), Nai Tanqeed (New Criticism), Adab, Culture aur Masa’el (Literature, Culture and Problems) and Muhammad Taqi Meer.—INP