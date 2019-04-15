Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris is engulfed by fire

PARIS: Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames on Monday in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, one of France’s most visited places.
Flames burst through the roof of the centuries-old cathedral and quickly engulfed the spire, which collapsed.
A huge plume of smoke wafted across the city and ash fell over a large area.
Firefighters cleared the area around the cathedral, which marks the very centre of Paris.
“A terrible fire is under way at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.
France 2 television reported that police were treating the incident as an accident.
Notre-Dame was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding and bronze statues were removed last week for works.