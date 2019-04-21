Omara terrorism incident not to affect PM’s visit to Iran: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the Omara terror attack would have no adverse impact on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Iran.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the leadership of both countries would discuss the establishment of a mechanism to prevent such incidents in future by securing the border.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has always supported Iran in difficult circumstances and expects the same from Tehran.

He said Pakistan has shared actionable intelligence with Iran and even the locations of anti-Pakistan elements’ training camps across the border have been pointed out.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi hoped that Iran would take visible action against these anti-Pakistan elements operating from its soil and conspiring to undermine the bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister said he had a detailed telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart and conveyed the sentiments of Pakistani nation, who in return, condemned the incident and assured to extend all out support to Pakistan in punishing the perpetrators.