Oppo Reno features camera with stick of gum

Web Desk: Chinese smartphone company OPPO has introduced its new smartphone OPPO Reno with a camera that pops out from its body like a stick of gum from a package, or a playing card from a deck.

This video shows the camera popping up – real nice and smooth-like. Kind of like what we’ve seen with the just-released OPPO F11 Pro, aka The Perfume Bottle. It’s called The Perfume Bottle because its camera pops straight up from the top of its head, making the whole phone’s silhouette look much like that of a perfume bottle.

Graphic designers and ad team behind the campaign Oppo tried to get people hyped up for Reno.

We’ve filled Reno with ingenious things to elevate creative minds. #GetReadyForReno, launching this April. pic.twitter.com/QMheD09Gpt — OPPO (@oppo) March 25, 2019

It will be the first flagship smartphone from Oppo to feature the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, the device is a true all-screen smartphone with minimal bezels all around.

The Reno display is expected to be a Super AMOLED type and 6.4-inches diagonally with in-display fingerprint sensor. Rumors also point to a high-quality dual-camera set up with a 48+5 MP arrangement with a high-tech 10x zoom capability. Battery capacity is rated at 4,065 mAh, which should also comfortably power the device through a full day.