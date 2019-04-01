Pak Army shooting down Indian aircraft is part of history now: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday said that the February 27 incident of Pakistan Army shooting down Indian aircraft is part of history now.

In a statement issued by the ISPR, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that no Pakistani F-16 was hit by Indian Air Force.

The statement said, “Reference repeated Indian claims about shooting down of Pakistani F-16 by India and use of F16 in air battle on 27 February. The event of Feb 27 is part of history now. No Pakistani F16 was hit by Indian airforce.”

It further stated that as regard PAF action for strikes across LOC it was done by JF17 from within Pakistan airspace. Later when 2 Indian jets crossed LOC they were shot down by PAF.

“Whether it was F16 or JF17 which shot down 2 Indian aircrafts is immaterial. Even if F-16 have been used as at that point in time complete PAF was airborne including F16s, the fact remains that Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets in self defence,” the statement added.

India can assume any type of their choice even F-16, the statement said and added Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self defence. —NNI