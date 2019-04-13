Pakistan achieved unparalleled success against terrorism: Arif Alvi

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi on Saturday said the success that Pakistan had achieved as a nation against the scourge of terrorism had no parallel in the contemporary world.

“Pakistan Army has played a pivotal and a unique role in this entire effort and it is upon you now to further the gains through your unwavering commitment and sound character.

Sacrifices rendered by our brave soldiers and officers for peace in the past are matchless,” President Arif Alvi said while addressing the passing out parade at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, as the chief guest.

Cadets of 139th PMA Long Course, 9th Mujahid Course, 58th Integrated Course and 14th Lady Cadet Course passed out on completion of training. Cadets from Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also among passed out courses.

Speaking at the occasion the chief guest congratulated the passed out cadets and their families. He said you will be leading some of the best trained, motivated and battle hardened soldiers in the world.

Bear in mind that your nation reposed great trust in you and it must be maintained by achieving high standard of professional excellence, he added.

President Alvi said Pakistan armed forces were highly motivated and fully aware of the multitude of the threats to their beloved country. “I have no doubt that Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable of deterring and defeating aggression across the complete spectrum of threat.”

He said the recent stand off on Pakistan’s eastern front held testimony to the very fact. While our operational preparedness and befitting response defeated the nefarious designs of the enemy, it also amplified our sincere intentions for peace and relationship based of sovereign equality and mutual respect, he said.

“Pakistan seeks a relationship based on sovereign equality and mutual respect with its neighbors. Pakistan has been and will always remain promoter of peace as part of its national policy.

“Let there be no doubt that any misadventure and even the slightest breach of our national security will get a befitting response and no sacrifice will be considered too great in accomplishing to this sacred cause.

Pakistan is a global participant in combating the menace of terrorism and we will continue to play this role with due national resolve,” he said.

On the issue of Kashmir, President Arif Alvi said, “Pakistan will continue to stand by our Kashmiri brethren in their legitimate struggle and right of self determination.

While we continue to put our resolute in moral political efforts to find the solution of this conflict we will leave no stone un turned in exposing the perpetrators, suppressors of innocent Kashmiris.

“I urge the world powers to take stock of the plight the of the Kashmiri people in the light of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

He said the challenges and complexities faced by Pakistan were immense and were ever growing in nature.

On this occasion the chief guest also reviewed the parade and gave awards to the distinguished cadets. Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Haider Ali Khan.

President’s Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Muhammad Umar Khan. Commandant’s cane was awarded to two cadets Course Under Officer Muhammad Shahzad from Mujahid Course and Course Under Officer Ahmed Bilal from Integrated Course. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to friendly country’s Under Officer Abryrathns from Sri Lanka .

Commandant’s cane awarded to Course Under Officer Ayesha Shakeel from Lady Cadet Course.

A large number of senior serving and retired military officials, diplomats and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.—INP