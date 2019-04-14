Pakistan Army fully capable of responding to any aggression: President

ABBOTTABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed the confidence that Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable of deterring and defeating aggression across the complete spectrum of threat.

He was speaking as chief guest at the passing out parade held at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul on Saturday.

The President said Pakistan Armed Forces today are highly motivated, battle hardened, and fully aware of the multitude of the threats to our beloved country.

The President said Pakistan seeks a relationship based on sovereign equality and mutual respect with its neighbors. Pakistan has been and will always remain promoter of peace as part of its national policy.

He said Pakistan is a global participant in combating the menace of terrorism and we will continue to play this role with due national resolve. He said the challenges and complexities faced by Pakistan are immense and are ever growing in nature. However, the successes that we have achieved as a nation against the scourge of terrorism have no parallel in the contemporary world.

The President said Pakistan will continue to stand by our Kashmiri brethren in their legitimate struggle and right of self-determination.

The President urged the world powers to take stock of the plight of the Kashmiri people in the light of UN Security Council resolutions. He said the world must act against the blatant violation of the fundamental human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The President said Pakistan Army has played a pivotal and a unique role in this entire effort and it is upon you now to further the gains through your unwavering commitment and sound character. He said sacrifices rendered by our brave soldiers and officers for peace in the past are matchless.

The President said the newly passed out cadets will be leading some of the best trained, motivated and battle hardened soldiers in the world. He said your nation reposes great trust in you and it must be maintained by achieving high standard of professional excellence.

Cadets of 139th PMA Long Course, 9th Mujahid Course, 58th Integrated Course and 14th Lady Cadet Course passed out on completion of training.

Cadets from Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also among passed out courses.

The President reviewed the parade and gave awards to the distinguished cadets.

Sword of honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Haider Ali Khan. President’s Gold medal was bestowed upon Battalion Senior Under Officer Muhammad Umar Khan. Commandant’s cane was conferred to two cadets. They are Course Under Officer Muhammad Shahzad from Mujahid Course and Course under Officer Ahmed Bilal from Integrated Course.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to Under Officer Abryrathns from Sri Lanka.

And Commandant’s cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Ayesha Shakeel from Lady Cadet Course.

A large number of senior serving and retired military officials, diplomats and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.