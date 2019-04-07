Pakistan calls for unified approach by Asian countries

DOHA: Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has called for forging unity among the ranks of Asian nations in order to turn the current century truly as an “Asian Century”.

He was presiding over a meeting of 35-member Asia-Pacific Group of the Inter Parliamentary Union at Doha in Qatar.

Asad Qaiser also stressed on the need for adopting a unified approach by Asian countries to tackle their issues.

The Speaker offered his condolences to the people and Parliament of New Zealand over the act of terrorism at the Christchurch Mosque on March 15 this year.

He stressed on invoking the dictums of parliamentary diplomacy, ensuring regular and frequent contacts among the Asian legislators, in order to develop better understanding on issues of terrorism, poverty, xenophobia and clash of civilizations which badly hampering the harmonious development across continents, especially in the Asian continent.

As Chair of the Group, the Speaker offered Pakistan’s complete support to any such effort.

The meeting of this Group, which was held prior to the inaugural ceremony, deliberated in detail the crucial five emergency items, focusing on critical issues of Xenophobia, Islamophobia, protection for Muslim minorities all over the world, plight of the Palestinian people and the humanitarian crisis in wake of the cyclone that hit African countries of Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Earlier, Speaker Asad Qaiser arrived in Doha to lead the 35-member Asia-Pacific Group of the Inter Parliamentary Union.

It is for the first time in Pakistan’s history that the country has been chosen as a Chair for the important Geopolitical Group of Asia Pacific.