Pakistan closely monitoring worsening situation in Libya: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Sunday said Pakistan is closely worsening condition of Libya.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, he said as part of the policy to ensure security and safety of its citizens, families of the embassy staff have returned to Pakistan.

Dr Faisal said embassy has appealed to the Pakistani community in Libya to stay away from conflicted areas and asked them to get themselves register with the embassy for further coordination.

The spokesperson said the crisis management cell and help desk were functioning in the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad and Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli, respectively for assistance and information.

Contact details of the cell and help desk are as follows: Crisis Management Cell at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad: +92-51-920-7887, +92-519207685 and Fax: +92-51-9207301 while Email: cmc2019@mofa.gov.pk

Help Desk, Embassy of Pakistan at Tripoli, Mr. Muhammad Islam (focal person) Cell No: +218-91966-3346 and Email Address pareptripoli@gmail.com

Earlier, Eastern Libyan forces had carried out air strikes on the southern part of Tripoli on April 8 and made progress toward the city center, residents had said, escalating an operation to take the capital as the United Nations failed to achieve a truce.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) force of Khalifa Haftar, which backed a parallel administration in the east, last week launched an advance on Tripoli in the west, home to the internationally had recognized government. —NNI