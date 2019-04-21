Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal on Sunday condemned the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on churches and hotels that killed more than 50 and injured hundreds.
In his tweet Dr. Muhammad Faisal said that people and government of Pakistan stand by people and government of Sri Lanka at this moment of tragedy and against terror.
Pakistan condemns explosions and terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka at Churches & Hotels, that have led to numerous casualties and immense loss. People and Government of Pakistan stand by people and Government of Sti Lanka at this moment of tragedy and against terror @MFA_SriLanka
— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) April 21, 2019