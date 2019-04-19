Pakistan fully capable to respond any aggression: CJCSC

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chief Staff Committee Genral Zubair Mehmood Hayat on Friday said that Pakistan army is fully capable to respond to any act of aggression and misadventure.

Addressing the Pakistan Summit, CJCSC said that countries all over the world are involved in the trade of military equipment and Pakistan also need to focus on it for the sake of its defence as Pakistan is strategically located in a very important region.

He said that Kashmir is a flash point and a core issue of the region.

General Hayat said that Islamophobia is on the rise and Muslim countries of the world continue to face different crises.

Talking about Afghanistan conflict CJCSC said that there is no military solution to Afghanistan issue. Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan, he added.