Pakistan, Japan agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation: Qureshi

TOKYO: Addressing a joint news conference along with his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo on Tuesday evening, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and Japan have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade, investment, Information Technology, and agriculture.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed under which Japan will import technical human resource of young Pakistanis.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he has held useful meetings with the Japanese authorities in a cordial environment and discussed matters of mutual interest to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Taro Kono said Japan will continue to cooperate with Pakistan for its socio-economic development. He emphasized on promoting bilateral ties to diversify economic cooperation and to enhance people to people contacts.

Taro Kono lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region.