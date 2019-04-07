Pakistan, KSA making efforts to portray true image of Islam: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are making joint efforts to portray the true soft image of Islam before the world.

In an interview with Saudi newspaper, “Al-Riyadh”, he said Saudi Arabia is playing an important role for the integrity of Muslim Ummah, safeguarding it from prevailing threats.

He said Saudi Arabia maintained strong defence and security ties with different countries in the region and on world level, which helps promote unity among the Muslim Ummah.

Fawad Chaudhry said Islamabad enjoys warm cordial relations with Riyadh and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman played a vital role in reducing the tension between Pakistan and India.