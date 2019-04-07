‘Pakistan looks forward towards strategic partnership with EU’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said that Pakistan looks forward towards a strategic partnership with the European Union based on social economic development and people to people contact.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by European Union member countries to mark Europe Day in Islamabad.

Khusro Bakhtiar said Pakistan has a long standing relation with the European Union and expressed the hope that one day SAARC should follow the footsteps of the EU and we will be able to celebrate SAARC Day also.