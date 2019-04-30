‘Pakistan making efforts for success of Afghan peace process’

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan is making sincere efforts for success of the Afghan peace process.

Addressing Seventh Round of Pakistan-Afghanistan Track-II Dialogue in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said he has visited different countries and also held several meetings with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad for peace in Afghanistan.

He said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for regional connectivity. He said Afghan people themselves have to decide their future.

Inviting Afghanistan to build a new future and make a new beginning, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan and Afghanistan have shared future.

He said Pakistan played its due role in development of Afghanistan, pledging projects worth one billion dollars.

The Minister said Afghanistan is a Pakistan’s major trading partner, and the two countries do trade through rail and road.

He said Afghanistan’s importance in regional connectivity cannot be ignored as completion of projects with Central Asian states such as TAPI and CASA-1000 is not possible without Afghanistan.