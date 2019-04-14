Pakistan Navy’s ship PNS Shamsher pays visit to Mina Salman port of Bahrain

PNS Shamsher paid a visit to Mina Salman port of Bahrain.

According to Pakistan Navy, naval and air attaches of Pakistan as well as representatives of Royal Bahrain Naval Forces welcomed the Pakistani ship.

Commanding Officer, PNS Shamsher held meetings with Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

Naval ships of the two countries took part in sea drills at the end of visit.

The purpose of this exercise was to improve various skills and war maneuvers.