Pakistan needs to have peaceful border to check cross border terrorism: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan needs to have a stable and peaceful border with its neighboring countries, including Iran, to check cross border terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan has already shared the details of Ormara terror incident with Iranian authorities.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has also helped Iran in recovering their kidnapped border guard personnel.

He said that Afghanistan and Iranian territories are being used for carrying out terror acts in Pakistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that everyone knows that India is behind terrorist activities in Balochista