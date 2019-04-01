Pakistan, Oman agree to boost bilateral cooperation in defence sector

ISLAMABAD: Commander Royal Air Force of Oman Air Vice Marshal Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani has lauded the professionalism and achievements of Pakistan Air Force in recent years.

He said this while talking to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in Islamabad Monday.

Various matters of professional interest and regional security came under discussion during the meeting.

The Air Chief offered support and cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to Royal Air Force of Oman.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the bilateral defence cooperation between two countries.

Earlier, Commander Royal Air Force of Oman visited Air Headquarters Islamabad. On arrival, the distinguished guest was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force.

To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Air Force, Commander Royal Air Force of Oman laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument. —NNI