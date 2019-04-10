Pakistan owe peace and stability to its martyrs, Ghazis: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations.

According to ISPR, the investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi on Wednesday which was also attended by families of Shuhada and Ghazis.

Thirty five officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), thirty six officers and soldiers were given Tamgha-e-Basalat and seven soldiers were awarded United Nations Medal.

Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

Addressing the ceremony, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tribute to Shaheeds and Ghazis saying that we owe peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are our real heroes.

The Army Chief said there is no noble cause than laying one’s life for defence of motherland and the sacrifices of our martyrs won’t go waste.

He lauded brave families of Shahadas for supreme sacrifices they rendered for the country.