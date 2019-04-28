Pakistan Post introducing 614 brands via e-commerce: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed here on Sunday said that Pakistan Post was introducing 614 brands through e-commerce.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad today, Murad Saeed said, “The pilot project of postal service introducing innovative ways to enhance performance and credebility of Pakistan has been introduced in 10 cities of the country.”

The minister further said that live tracking system had also been started through Pakistan Post’s app.

Murad Saeed said all departments of the country suffered a lot due to poor policies of previous governments.—INP