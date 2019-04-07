Pakistan ready for humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Iran: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while expressing sympathies with the people of Iran facing unprecedented flooding, said Pakistan was ready to provide any required humanitarian assistance.

“Our prayers go to the people of Iran as they deal with unprecedented flooding. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance required,” he said in a tweet.

According to IRNA, the state-run news agency of Iran, 70 people have lost their lives in the recent floods that hit northern, western and southwestern Iran.