Pakistan ready to defend India’s misadventurism: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said they had reliable intelligence that India could launch aggression again against the motherland between April 16 to 20 but Pakistan was ready to defend.

Addressing a press conference, he said India was planning an aggressive move against Pakistan.

As per wishes of the nation and international laws, Pakistan would respond effectively, he added.

Following the incident of Pulwama, Modi government created war hysteria and tried to damage peace of the region, he said and added, Modi had put peace of the region in jeopardy for his political gains.

Qureshi said Pakistan always behaved like a responsible state but India’s behaviour was irresponsible always, adding, recently Modi chaired a meeting of cabinet committee on security in which the heads of Indian forces sought permission for aggression against Pakistan and Modi gave them freehand.

Pakistan always talked about de-escalation but India tried to escalate, he said. India could attack military targets, he said and added that Pakistan was drawing attention of the international community on the expected aggression by India.

Qureshi said India could stage Pulwama-like incident again to justify its misadvanture against Pakistan.

If India would attack, think what would be its impacts in the region, he said.

The FM said Foreign Office had shared concerns with diplomats of P-5 countries.

Pakistan wanted that the international community should take notice of Indian irresponsible attitude and refrain it from damaging peace of the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said when India violated Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistani air space, the international community remained silent.

He said the international community should not be silent spectator but should play role for maintaining peace in the region.

In order to gain political milage, Modi was putting regional peaceat stake, Qureshi remarked.

Moreover, Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir have also increased.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan had always supported peaceful struggle of the people of Indian held Kashmiris and it would continue to extend moral and diplomatic support.

The Foreign Minister observed that India made three claims related to surgical strike including targeting of three terrorists camps, killing 350 terrorists, and shooting down F-16 plane of Pakistan and all proved baseless as international community including America has also rejected it.

Qureshi, however, hinted at the new planning of Indian attack, terming it could be dangerous for the region.

India resorted to continuous firing at civilian population near LoC following incident of Pulwama.

He said, Pakistan had released Indian pilot as a good will gesture for peace of the region as it wanted to de-escalate the situation.

Despite the Indian aggression, he said, Pakistan sent its delegation for dialogue to frame terms and conditions for opening of Kartarpur corridor.

The second phase of dialogue was scheduled for April 2 at Wahga border but India denied these talks, he observed.

Despite all these steps, Pakistan once again, decided to release 360 Indian prisoners as a peace gesture, Qureshi said and added that Pakistan wanted that the international community should acknowledge that who was endeavouring for peace and who was putting it in jeopardy.

“Again let the world see Pakistan’s true, and obstinate behaviour of India and let it decide who wants peace and who has political designs,” stated foreign minister.

He added Pakistan always wished for peace and it would continue the same spirit in future. Talks were only way forward to settle issues including Kashmir, water, Sir Creek, corridors, economic cooperation and some others, between the two nuclear states.

Responding to a query, the foreign minister categorically stated that Pakistan reserved the right to safeguard its frontiers.

The morale of Pakistan armed forces and masses were very high and they were united against any sort of aggression.

Responding to another question, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government and opposition were on the same page on national security.

He, however, added that opposition had right for political protests. The government had never denied for talks with opposition parties, he added.—APP