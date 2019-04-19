Pakistan ready to hold talks with newly elected Govt in India: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready to hold talks with the new elected government in India for regional peace.

Talking to media in Multan, he said Pakistan is always ready to play a constructive role for regional peace and it has already taken many steps in this regard.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan initiated the opening of Kartarpur corridor and also released the Indian pilot without imposing any condition.

To a question about terrorism, he said some elements want to destabilize the country through subversive activities but we will foil their nefarious designs.