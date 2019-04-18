Pakistan urges world to force India for Kashmir resolution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has emphatically stated that foreign hands found involved in the recent acts of terrorism in Balochistan will not only be exposed but also effectively countered.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal recalled that Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav was also captured from Balochistan, and the information retrieved from him was shared with India as well as the international community.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson urged the international community to call upon New Delhi to halt its oppression and move towards resolution of the lingering dispute.

Responding to a question about Kartarpur Corridor, the spokesperson hoped that India would agree to a meeting with Pakistan at the earliest to finalize the draft for operationalization of the corridor.

To a question about Afghan peace process, the spokesperson said talks scheduled to be held in Doha from tomorrow is a positive development and Pakistan hopes this will lead to durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan has been playing a facilitating role in the Afghan peace process as a shared responsibility.

To a question about Financial Action Task Force, the spokesperson said Pakistan has taken very effective actions to get itself out of the grey list.