Pakistan urges world to play role in repatriation of Afghan refugees

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged the world community to play its due role in honorable repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

Addressing a briefing at the ministry of SAFRON, in Islamabad, he said it is an irony that Pakistan has been hosting around four million Afghan refugees for the past four decades but the world is not ready to share its burden

The Minister of State said despite the financial crunch situation, Pakistan is making utmost efforts to facilitate the Afghan refugees.

He said the government is working on Refugee Policy which would be unveiled soon. He said we will work with all organizations to help repatriate the Afghan refugees.

Shehryar Afridi said the ministry of SAFRON would also play a proactive role in merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all issues in this regard would be resolved.