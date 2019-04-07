Pakistan warns India against any misadventure

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):The Foreign Office on Sunday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to warn his country against any misadventure targeting Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, in a tweet, said the Indian DHC was also handed over a demarche in line with the Foreign Minister’s briefing of today.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier in the day told media persons in Multan that they had intelligence that India could launch aggression against the motherland between April 16 to April 20 and Pakistan was fully prepared to defend its sovereignty.