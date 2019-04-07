Pakistan will continue to play it’s role and facilitate the peace process: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Islamabad: Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said ‘Pakistan will continue to play it’s role and facilitate the peace process’.
In a recent tweet he said ‘We firmly believe that a lasting peace can only be achieved if it is Afghan led and Afghan owned’.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi retweeted U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad.
Pakistan will continue to play it’s role and facilitate the peace process. We firmly believe that a lasting peace can only be achieved if it is Afghan led and Afghan owned. https://t.co/HgBW7p19C2
— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 6, 2019