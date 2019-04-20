Pakistani citizens barred from travelling to Libya: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday barred Pakistani citizens from travelling to Libya over deteriorating law and order situation in the African country.

The FO said Pakistan was closely following the evolving situation in Libya. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with our Mission in Tripoli with regard to the safety and security of Pakistani nationals,” the FO said in a statement.

It said the ambassador was in liaison with the community members and other concerned to address any contingencies. “All Pakistanis, living in the country and abroad, are advised to postpone travel to Libya at this point,” the Foreign Office said.

The FO said people concerned could contact the Crisis Management Cell at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad and the Pakistan Mission in Tripoli for any assistance and information at contact numbers: 92-51-920-7887 and 92-51-920-7685.

The United Nations(UN)-affiliated WHO said in a post on Twitter it had deployed medical specialists to support front-line hospitals as the recent fighting had also left more than 900 wounded.

At least 205 people have been killed in the battle for control of the Libyan capital Tripoli, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, as the United Nations-recognised government said it would seek the prosecution of military leader Khalifa Haftar in the International Criminal Court (ICC). —NNI