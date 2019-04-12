Pakistan’s Melbourne hero Sarfraz Nawaz hospitalized in London

LONDON: Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has been hospitalized in London after suffering from a heart problem.

While sharing news about the 70-year old former paceman being hospitalized, senior sports journalist Mirza Iqbal Baig also tweeted a photo of Nawaz from the medical facility.

Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz is admitted in London’s hospital due to heart problem. 70 years old Sarfraz played 55 Test and took 177 wkts while in 45 ODI’s he got 63 wkts beside taking 1005 first class wkts. pic.twitter.com/dSC2Z87uQk — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) April 12, 2019

“Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz is admitted in London’s hospital due to heart problem. 70 years old Sarfraz played 55 Test and took 177 wkts while in 45 ODI’s he got 63 wkts besides taking 1005 first class wkts,” Baig captioned the photo on Twitter.

Twitter users were praying for the early recovery of the fast bowler who is known as hero of Melbourne for taking nine wickets against Australia in Melbourne in 1979.

—INP