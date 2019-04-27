PEMRA issues notice to private news channel

Prime Minister Imran Khan had lodged a petition through his counsel for taking action against the channel.

In its notice, the PEMRA directed Channel 24 to issue an apology over fake news based on propaganda against the Prime Minister.

It further said that channel and its host must telecast their apology within seven days in the same programme in which unfounded allegations were made, along with screen tickers.

PEMRA also imposed a fine of one million rupees on the channel. In case of non-compliance, the programme ‘Najam Sethi kay Sath’ will be shut for a period of thirty days. If no compliance is made, action will also be taken to suspend the license of Channel 24.