PIA air hostess goes missing in Paris

PARIS: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess namely Shazia went missing in Paris.

The details suggest that the stewardess had reached Paris from Lahore on flight PK-733, and went missing from her hotel room afterwards.

It has further been revealed that Shazia had been trying to get her duty assigned on Paris flight for many days, and used political influence as well.

The Pakistan International Airlines administration has stated that the matter is being interrogated. It is worth mentioning here that a PIA air hostess had gone missing in Canada in a similar incident last year, but was later traced.—NNI