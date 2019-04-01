Plea bargain with NAB an option for Nawaz Sharif to go out: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Nawaz Sharif could use the option of plea bargain with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for going abroad.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments of PPP and PML-N were responsible for the price hike, fiscal deficit, heavy debt burden which resulted in weakening of the economy.

“We are working on increasing exports and reducing imports,” he stated. The PTI government was engaged in making policy on agriculture, and road map for overcoming power, the minister said.

To another question regarding change in the name of BISP program, he said “Ahsas” and “Kafalat” programs had been launched to alleviate poverty.

The skilled and educated youth was our focus and efforts were being made to facilitate them, he said.

Commenting on rising prices in petroleum and other daily use commodities, Fawad Hussain said the PPP and PML-N had been ruling the country for three decades, and were reponsible for the current state of affairs. —APP