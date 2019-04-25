PM arrives in China to attend Second Belt and Road Forum

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan left for China on Thursday on a four-day official visit to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

He will deliver a keynote speech in the opening ceremony of the on Friday.

In a statement before his departure, the Prime Minister expressed resolve to take the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China to newer heights.

He expressed the confidence that his visit will be instrumental to further expanding the scope and depth of the bilateral ties.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative and it will remain the top priority of his government.

Imran Khan said in Phase II of CPEC, we are jointly focusing on socio-economic development, job creation, and livelihood projects and accelerating cooperation in agriculture and industrial sectors, including Special Economic Zones.

The Prime Minister said China is our closest friend and iron brother and he looks forward to meet his good friends President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for an in-depth exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest.

Imran Khan said it is a matter of great satisfaction for him that Pakistan-China bilateral ties are not only based on convergence of interests but are rooted in common experiences of past and high level of mutual trust and understanding.

He said this friendship is ingrained in the hearts and minds of our people and it would remain unaffected by any regional and international developments.

The Prime Minister endorsed China’s vision of a peaceful world based on win-win cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Leaders’ Roundtable to be participated by leaders from around thirty-eight countries and will speak in its first session.

He will also hold meetings with several heads of state and government, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, and corporate and business leaders.

Pakistan and China will also sign several Memoranda of Understanding and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Following the Forum, the Prime Minister will address a Pakistan Business and Investment Forum on Sunday which will be attended by prominent Pakistani and Chinese businessmen.

The Prime Minister will also participate in Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition along with President Xi Jinping and other world leaders.

Pakistan and China are all weather strategic cooperative partners and their friendship is based on mutual confidence and commonality of interests.

The two countries have always stood by each other through the tests of time.

The leadership of both countries is committed to further strengthen this friendship by enhancing mutually beneficial economic and commercial relations.

The visit of the Prime Minister will be instrumental in taking Pakistan-China bilateral relations to new heights.