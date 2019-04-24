PM condemns terrorist attack on eve of Easter in Colombo

Prime Minister Imran Khan today telephoned his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe and strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and profound prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

Imran Khan said the people of Pakistan are deeply grieved over the loss of precious lives and stand with their Sri Lankan brethren at this hour of grief.

He said being the worst sufferers of terrorism, we can feel the pain of our Sri Lankan brethren.

The Prime Minister said terrorism knows no boundaries, no religion and threatens the peace of entire region and the world.

He said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to provide every possible support for elimination of this menace.

Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s offer of assistance to Sri Lanka towards counter terrorism measures.