PM directs Petroleum Ministry to launch crackdown against illegal gas connections

Presiding over a meeting regarding stoppage of gas losses in Islamabad, he also directed to take stern action against the employees of gas companies who are complicit in gas theft.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over the gas pilferage and any possible mishap as a result of stealing gas from the main lines.

He said the current loss ratio and burden on general pubic are unacceptable and all possible measures should be taken to curb these losses.

The Prime Minister was briefed that there is approximately 11 percent unaccounted-for gas in the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd’s system and 16 percent in the Sui Southern Gas Company system amounting to 45 billion rupees.

The meeting was further informed that gas companies are facing a loss of worth nineteen billion rupees in theft, 11.25 billion rupees in leakage and 14.50 billion rupees due to annual loss and other reasons.