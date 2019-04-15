PM emphasizes to further broaden Pak-China cooperation under CPEC project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized to further broaden Pak-China cooperation under the CPEC project and translate all weather and time-tested Pak-China friendly relations into mutually beneficial economic equation.

He was talking to Chairman of China Silk Road Group Ltd Yan Lijin who called on him in Islamabad today [Monday].

The Prime Minister highlighted government’s various initiatives to improve Ease of Doing Business and providing the foreign investors an enabling environment to undertake profitable business ventures in the country.

Yan Lijin evinced keen interest in Prime Minister’s low cost housing project. He offered his company’s affordable solution for construction of low cost housing by setting up plant for pre-fabricated housing structures in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister welcomed the interest of China Silk Company in the housing project.