PM Imran condemns act of terror in Ormara

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the act of terrorism took place at Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan targeting innocent people.

The Prime Minister has sought report from the administration and police and directed the authorities to make every possible effort to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The Prime Minister also expressed sympathies with families of the victims.

In a statement, the President Dr. Arif Alvi also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He said such attempts to spread mischief in the country cannot succeed.

The President said the nation is united as well as committed against terrorism.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal also strongly condemned the attack on passenger buses in Balochistan.

She said any terrorist act to disturb the peace and progress of Balochistan will not be tolerated and such activities cannot hinder the progress of ongoing development projects in the province.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, in a statement, said timing of the recent terror attacks implies that the enemy wants to harm Pakistan at the Financial Faction Task Force and other international forums.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has also strongly condemned the terrorist incident.

He said that the attack is a conspiracy to create hurdles in the development of Balochistan.

Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that those involved in recent terror attacks in the country will be brought to justice.

In a tweet today, he said the attack on Hazara community in Quetta, Hayatabad and now the despicable incident on Coastal Highway all indicate an organized pattern of crime.

ہزارہ پر حملہ، پھرحیات آباد میں TTP اور پھر آج کوسٹل ہائ وے کا بہیمانہ واقعہ۔۔ ایک منظم پیٹرن نظرآرہا ہے، ہم نے امن کیلئے بہت قربانی دی ہے، انشااللہْ ہم ان واقعات کےذمہ داران کو مثال عبرت بنا دیں گے، ہم نے دہشتگردی کی جنگ میں بڑی کامیابیاں حاصل کی ہیںلیکن جنگ ابھی ختم نہیں ہوئ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 18, 2019

The Information Minister said that Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices and registered major successes in the war on terror.