PM Imran desirous of seeing Asad Umer in cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday praised the efforts of Former Finance Minister, Asad Umer in a party meeting held at Bani Gala and expressed his desire to see him back in the federal cabinet.

Inside story of the party meeting surfaced on media that says PM has vowed to continue monitoring the performance of ministers. Asad Umer is a good person. Never said ministries are forever for any one, said PM Imran.

He further expressed that those not caring about public sufferings would not be able to remain in federal cabinet.

The PM expressed his confidence in Punjab and KPK CM’s. The Premier also advised members to represent Party’s stance before public in a good way. He also advised health advisor to work on emergency bases for the betterment of health sector.

He gave Umer Ayub additional charge of Petroleum division.

On the other hand, several party leaders did not attend the meeting which discussed the matters pertaining to current political situation and economy.

The ministers affected by Premier’s decision in recent cabinet reshuffle were absent from the meeting. The absentees include Fawad Chaudhary, Shehriyar Afridi and Ghulam Sarwar.

Former Finance Minister and ex- health Minister also did not attend the meeting that discussed the political situation after their removal.

PM Imran Khan took the senior leader ship of PTI into confidence over the recent change in Federal cabinet. —NNI