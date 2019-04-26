PM Imran, IMF chief discuss financial support

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Legarde on the sidelines of second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

Imran Khan also apprised Lagarde of measures taken to improve country’s economy and the government’s planned poverty alleviation. They discussed prospects for a comprehensive policy package and international financial support to help stabilize the economy of Pakistan.