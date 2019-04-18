PM Imran soon to announce changes in Federal Cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce changes in the various ministries of the Federal Cabinet, sources said.

Sources revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is consulting with the advisors to select Finance Minister after acquittal of Asad Umar.

It is reported that Firdaus Ashique Awan is likely to be appointed as Adviser for Information and Amir Kiyani to be appointed as Federal Health Minister.

Sources also said that Fawad Hussain Chaudhary is likely to be given portfolio of Science and Technology.