PM Imran to embark on maiden Iran visit from Sunday

He is paying the visit on the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Iran.

During the visit Prime Minister will call on Iranian Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei, besides holding detailed consultations with President Rouhani.

Imran Khan will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Iran.

Pakistan’s relations with Iran are marked by close historic and cultural linkages and strong people to people exchanges.

Both countries are also members of the Economic Cooperation Organization and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

A high level delegation will be accompanied with the Prime Minister during the visit including Ministers for Finance, Human Rights, Maritime Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination besides several senior officials.