Pakistan, Iran agree to raise joint Rapid Reaction Force for border security

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to set up a Joint Rapid Reaction Force to guard the common borders.

The understanding came at a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Imran Khan during talks in Tehran on Monday.

Later addressing a joint news conference, the Iranian President said unfortunately we witnessed some tensions in the border areas in the recent past where the terrorists perpetrated their nefarious acts. He said both the sides during talks reaffirmed their commitment to peace and security in the whole region.

The Iranian President said both the sides have expressed the keenness to develop their bilateral relations. He said we also emphasized that no third country can harm the brotherly and close relations between the two countries.

Hassan Rouhani said both the countries have also agreed to bolster their trade and economic relations. We have agreed to set up a barter committee so that goods and other items could be exchanged.

The Iranian President said we are also interested in establishing links between Gwadar and Chahbhar ports in order to strengthen our commerce relations.

The Iranian President said his country is ready to meet the oil and gas requirements of Pakistan. He said we have already taken the measures to construct the gas pipeline to Pakistani border. He said Iran is also ready to increase the exports of electricity to Pakistan.

The two leaders also discussed regional peace and security with particular reference to Afghanistan.

The Iranian President also accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan.

The Iranian President expressed the confidence that the visit of Prime Minister will serve to be a turning point in expanding relations between the two countries.

Pakistan and Iran also signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the health sector.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani witnessed the signing ceremony.