PM to inaugurate Naya Pakistan Housing Authority on April 17

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting while briefing the media after meeting of federal cabinet in Islamabad.

He said under the supervision of Authority 135,000 housing units would be built across the country in first phase.

The Minister said for Gwadar fishermen, a special town would be built under the scheme.

He said the cabinet also gave approval to the proposal of building a Media University in the country.

The Minister said Finance Minister Asad Umar is in the United States to hold talks with International Monetary Fund in connection with bailout package.