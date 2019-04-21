PM to inaugurate Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Quetta today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Quetta today to inaugurate the Naya Pakistan Housing project.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to media persons after a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During his visit to the city, the Prime Minister will also condole with the bereaved families of those killed in the Hazarganji terror attack.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister directed all ministries concerned to provide maximum relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramadan.

She said different targets have been given to the ministries to control power load-shedding and price hike before the advent of Ramadan.

The Prime Minister also directed to devise a joint strategy in collaboration with provincial governments to curb the price hike.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned responsibilities to a new economic team to manage the economy.

The Special Assistant said Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh called on the Prime Minister in Islamabad today and apprised him on the economic measures to be taken.

She said the Prime Minister assigned all the ministries their targets.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the meeting discussed Prime Minister’s upcoming visits to Iran and China, which are very important in the national and regional context.

The Special Assistant said Omar Ayub is being given additional charge of petroleum division.

The meeting also discussed the strategy for the month of Ramazan to provide maximum relief to people.

Replying to a question, Firdous Ashiq Awan said media will be consulted on important issues and there will not be any policy of confrontation with it.