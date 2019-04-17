PM to launch Naya Pakistan Apna Ghar Housing Scheme today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch landmark Naya Pakistan Apna Ghar Housing Scheme on Wednesday.
In the first phase, one hundred and thirty five thousand residential units will be constructed.
Twenty five thousand apartments will be constructed for government employees in the Federal Capital and one hundred ten thousand apartments will be constructed in Balochistan for fishermen of Gwadar.
The mega scheme will help generate many job opportunities, while several foreign companies have also evinced great interest in the housing scheme.