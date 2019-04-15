PM underlines role of bar associations in strengthening judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the pivotal role of lawyers in the provision of justice to the common man and for making the judicial system effective in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of Supreme Court Bar Association led by its president Amanullah Kanrani in Islamabad today [Monday].

The Prime Minister said strong bar associations play a role in strengthening of judiciary and good governance in the country. He assured the legal fraternity that government will extend all out help in resolving the issues of bar associations.

Imran Khan said government will also provide cooperation in the provision of legitimate rights of lawyers from Balochistan.

The delegation appreciated the vision of Prime Minister and reforms agenda of the government. They also apprised the Prime Minister of the problems faced by lawyers’ community.

The Prime Minister also announced the provision of Sehat Insaaf Card to bar members, especially the aged lawyers.